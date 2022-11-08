Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,692 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

LUV stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.