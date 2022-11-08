Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 45,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

