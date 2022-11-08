State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 28,601 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

PPL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

