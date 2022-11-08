State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,712 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,178,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

