State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

Shares of SIVB opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

