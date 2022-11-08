State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.