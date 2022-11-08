State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.10 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.