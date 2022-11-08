State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.41 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

