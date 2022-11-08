State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.69 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 11.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 151.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 472,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Shares of ANSS opened at $221.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

