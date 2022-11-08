State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APO opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $78.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.