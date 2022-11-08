State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.31. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

