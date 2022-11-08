State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Equifax worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 113,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equifax by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

EFX opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

