State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $24,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

