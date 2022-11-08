State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

