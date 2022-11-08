State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,807 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 59.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $180.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.