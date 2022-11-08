State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,769 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.