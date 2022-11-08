State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,991 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,431 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

