State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,190 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 373.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

