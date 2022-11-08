State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,312 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

URI stock opened at $322.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

