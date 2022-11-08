State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,773 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

CTRA opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

