StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPIX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.28.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
