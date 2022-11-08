StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -1.43. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

