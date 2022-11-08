StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.24 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

