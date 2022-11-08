StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.