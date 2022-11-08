StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.41 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

