StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
