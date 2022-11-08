StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

