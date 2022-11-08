StockNews.com Downgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

OI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 382,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

