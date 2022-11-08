StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

