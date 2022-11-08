StockNews.com Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OSIS opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $414,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,084 shares of company stock worth $3,660,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

