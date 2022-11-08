StockNews.com Upgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $28.19 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

