Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.