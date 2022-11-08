Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,028,000 after acquiring an additional 853,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,035,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after buying an additional 712,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

