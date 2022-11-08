Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $551.33.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of SCMWY opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.42.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

