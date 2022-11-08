Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

