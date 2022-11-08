Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

SYF stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

