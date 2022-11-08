T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.38% of T2 Biosystems worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Stories

