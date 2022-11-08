Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY23 guidance at $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.80-$3.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

