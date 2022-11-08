TD Securities Increases BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

