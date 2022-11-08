Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.
Tenaris Price Performance
TS stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 56,903.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 562,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.