Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 56,903.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 562,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

