Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

