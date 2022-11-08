The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

