The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

