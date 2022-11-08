The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 604.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.