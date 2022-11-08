The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

