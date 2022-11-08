Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
NYSE:TDW opened at $34.78 on Monday. Tidewater has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
