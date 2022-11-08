Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:TDW opened at $34.78 on Monday. Tidewater has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,823,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tidewater by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

