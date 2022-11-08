Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Tucows Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.88. Tucows has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tucows by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tucows by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.