Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.88. Tucows has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $92.26.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
