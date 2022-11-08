U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE USX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 265,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
