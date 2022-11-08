UBS Group Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AXA from €31.00 ($31.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

