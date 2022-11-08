Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.26 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

