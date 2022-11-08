Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

