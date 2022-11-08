Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Valhi Stock Performance
NYSE VHI opened at $23.17 on Monday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $655.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valhi (VHI)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.