Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $23.17 on Monday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $655.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Valhi by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

