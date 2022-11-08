Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.